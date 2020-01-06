CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Police are looking for the suspects who robbed delivery drivers and others at gunpoint in Champaign.
On Dec. 7 at 1:18 a.m., a delivery driver for Asian Noodle & Sushi restaurant was robbed at gunpoint and hit in the face with the gun by three men. They stole the food and searched the victim's pockets for ID's money cards, and cash. The victim's vehicle was also ransacked.
On Dec. 15 at 8:36 p.m., another delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint. Four men approached the victim, one brandishing a gun. The man with the gun pushed the barrel of the pistol into the victim's side. The suspects stole the food, delivered from China King, along with the victim's purse, phone, cash, and jewelry. They also went through the victim's vehicle.
On Dec. 17, 2019 at 5:31 a.m., a victim was robbed at gunpoint while walking to her vehicle. Four men surrounded the victim and the man with the gun pointed the muzzle to the side of the victim's head. He also used the gun to hit her in the head. The suspects stole the victim's purse and cell phone before the robbery was interrupted by witnesses.
The suspects were all described as black men with thin builds in their late teens to early twenties. The suspects were all wearing sweatshirts and jeans. Police believe the robberies may be connected.
If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS.