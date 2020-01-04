(WAND) - Delta Air Lines workers filed a class-action lawsuit against Lands' End on Friday, alleging that uniforms from the clothing company are making the airline's employees sick.
According to NBC News, the lawsuit alleges that several Delta employees including flight attendants, ramp and gate agents and in customer service, suffered "severe respiratory illnesses, rashes, blisters, boils, hair loss, hives, sinus problems, headaches, fatigue, nosebleeds and anxiety," among other health issues.
Lands’ End, based in Wisconsin, manufactured the new uniforms. The lawsuit was filed on behalf of 525 Delta employees, at least 90-percent of whom are flight attendants, according to Bruce Maxwell, one of the attorneys bringing the case.
The uniforms debuted in May, 2018, and are worn by about 64,000 Delta employees, according to the lawsuit.
Lands' End did not comment on the lawsuit.