(WAND) - Delta and United have both dropped most mask requirements after a Florida judge ruled the U.S. government's travel mask mandate to be void.
The federal judge's ruling said the mask mandate for airplanes and other public transportation was exceeding the authority of American health officials. On Monday, President Joe Biden's administration said the mask rule will not be enforced as federal agencies decide how they will respond to the order.
A statement from United said it no longer has a mask requirement for customers or employees on domestic flights and select international flights. Internationally, mask rules are dependent on the arrival country's requirement.
United added customers can continue to wear a mask if they choose to.
Delta said masks are "optional for all airport employees, crew members and customers inside U.S. airports and on board aircraft domestically and on most international flights." The rule change is effective immediately.
