CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The delta variant of COVID-19 has reached Champaign County.
Health officials confirmed Wednesday the variant's reach into the area. It continues to increase across the United States.
The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District warns this variant appears to be more transmissible than others and impacts younger patients "in a way previous variants have not." In some regions, officials said this variant represents over half of reported cases.
Those who are fully vaccinated are protected from this variant, which is why vaccinations are more important than ever. Vaccines are safe, effective and widely available in Champaign County, health officials said.
The health department noted 99.5 percent of COVID-19 deaths in the last several months involve unvaccinated people.
“With an increase in cases locally and schools reopening for in-person learning next month, now is the time to get vaccinated for protection against COVID-19 and its variants,” said Awais Vaid, deputy administrator and epidemiologist at the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
See the document attached to this story for more information about vaccination clinics.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.