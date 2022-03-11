(WAND) - A hybrid strain of COVID-19 that combines the delta and omicron variants - dubbed "deltacron" - has been confirmed globally.
NBC Chicago reports the World Health Organization has confirmed the cases have been spotted in Denmark, France and the Netherlands. Levels of detection are "very low," per Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO's technical lead for COVID-19.
Kerkhove had said in a tweet published a week ago that the possibility of a recombinant virus with delta and omicron should be expected because of both variants circulating at an intense rate.
"Deltacron" has been identified in at least 17 patients, Reuters reported. That publication's report cited researcher Philippe Colson, who said it's too early to know if this variant will cause severe disease or how transmissible it will be.
The strain combines omicron's spike protein with the delta variant's "body," per the report's description of the patients.
There has been no reported change in severity, WHO said. It added there are additional studies happening to learn more information.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.