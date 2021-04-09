DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Park District is looking for summer workers.
Clay Gerhard, director of operations for the park district, said in the summer, leaders need about 500 seasonal positions filled. These roles include park maintenance, life guards and banquet assistants.
"Every year we have this panic moment, then things start to come in, and this year, with COVID-19, it's probably a little more exaggerated," Gerhard said
The pandemic is putting a bind on the park district as workers continue to navigate through the guidance laid out by the state. In 2020, the park district was only able to hire 100 seasonal workers, but this year, things are looking different.
"Now it's kind of go time, we need to get these facilities open and programs running and we are hoping to be able to have as normal of a summer as we were used to," Gerhard said.
The Decatur Park District isn't the only business and entity hiring. The Economic Development Corporation of Decatur and Macon County reports 1,100 available jobs in the area. Nicole Bateman, president of the Economic Development Corporation of Decatur and Macon County, said that number is growing.
"If your last job isn't available, consider a new career. Transfer those skills onto a new career. I think now more than ever employers are interested in those transferable skills because they need workers," said Bateman.
As for the Decatur Park District, leaders are searching for park maintenance, horticulture, golf maintenance, banquet assistants, baseball/softball maintenance and concessions, Splash Cove lifeguards and park leaders.
Some of the positions have age requirements due to safety regulations. All employees need to be at least 16 years of age to work for the Decatur Park District.
Hours are flexible and the park district is willing to work with people on hours. Gerhard said the park district hires high schoolers and college students, but people who are retired or needing work can apply.
To apply with the Decatur Park District, click here.
