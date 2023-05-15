CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — Demand for weight loss has exacerbated a shortage of medication used by diabetic patients.
For months, the FDA has reported of a shortage of Ozempic and Wegovy, medications commonly prescribed to treat type 2 diabetes.
Ozempic is most often prescibed to help lower blood sugar and A1C levels in patients with diabetes. Wegovy is the same medication as Ozempic, semaglutide, but was approved for weight loss in addition to other uses.
Both drugs have been gaining attention on social media for weight loss. Terry Traster, owner of Moweaqua Pharmacy, says manufacturers were not expecting the high demand.
"I don't think anyone expected this to be used as much as for weight loss. Told everybody you can lose all the weight with it. Now doctors have to put on their prescription that it's for diabetes," said Traster.
Diabetics are facing obstacles to get access to the injections due to high demand. Patients say it's not fair.
"If they sell the Ozempic for strictly weight loss issues, it makes it less available for those who have a serious medical condition that actually have to take it," said Peggy Vermillion.
Dawn Rusgrove, was one day away from missing her dose after weeks of waiting for a refill.
"I always give them like a good one or two-week notice, so there's no rush. And I waited almost two and a half weeks to get it. And I got it the day I was supposed to take my next dosage," said Rusgrove.
Missing doses can have serious side effects.
"If you miss a dose or two it could cause your blood sugars to spike. Which can cause other symptoms, blurred vision, light-headedness, it could even lead to stroke," said Vermillion.
Vermillion recommends getting a head start on a refill to make sure that it's filled in time.
