Travel nurses filled a critical need in 2020, as covid cases surged and overwhelmed hospitals. Now, most hospitals are facing the same scenario.
"They called it the war zone. They called the ER outside the war zone," travel nurse Britney Dear told WAND News.
Dear grew up in the Decatur area and attended Lincoln University of Missouri to get her degree in nursing.
When the pandemic hit in 2020, and cities were being ravaged- Dear answered the call for help.
"You're taking care of a patient, you may have 2 other patients and they're coding at the same time. You try and do your best to keep these patients alive for your 12 hours," Dear explained of conditions in many ICUs.
She signed up to be a travel nurse in Mission, Texas, where hospitals were forced to use tents to accommodate the surging number of patients.
"Literally taking care of patients outside in tents in 90 degree, 95 degree weather. It really was like World War III really," Dear added.
Despite the challenges, she quickly fell in love with the flexibility and autonomy of travel nursing, compared to her staff job at St. John's hospital in Springfield.
"That independency and knowing that you really have to answer to anyone- it's your career and you're taking charge of it," Dear said.
She also realized the pay was exponentially higher.
"They were rubbing elbows with people who were travel nurses, and they were full time staff- and they were making $100 over what they were making," Dear explained.
The pay and benefits are now sending nurses in drove to travel and agency companies. That is leaving many hospitals short staffed.
"I feel like they're always going to have agency or travel nurses because people are refusing to work for less than what they're making now," Dear said.
Hospitals, including those in central Illinois, are having to contract nurses from these very companies, as they deal with a record number of patients.
"Some hospitals have to compromise and come down to either increasing the pay or doing something, providing better benefits or something, showing they're appreciative," Dear added.
She believes as the surge slows, the pay will begin to drop off, and may nurses will return to their staff positions. However, it could take years for hospitals to fully recover, as many were short staffed before the pandemic began.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.