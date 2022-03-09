SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Grammy-nominated and award-winning singer, actor, producer, and New York Times best-selling author Demi Lovato has been added to the Illinois Lottery Grandstand concert series at the 2022 Illinois State Fair.
Demi Lovato will take the stage on Saturday, August 13.
Lovato's hit songs include “Sorry Not Sorry,” “Sober,” “Skyscraper,” and “OK Not to Be Ok.” Lovato recently released their seventh album, Dancing with the Devil, which reached number two on the Billboard 200 chart.
Lovato is well known as an advocate for their work on behalf of the LGBTQ community and works as an ambassador for improving mental health awareness.
Lovato has won more than a dozen Teen Choice Awards, five People’s Choice Awards, an American Latino Media Arts (ALMA) Award, a Latin American Music Award and a GLAAD Vanguard Award for their services to LGBTQ activism.
“We are excited to bring Demi Lovato to the Illinois State Fair, not only for their artistic showcase but to help amplify the message that they bring to the table include mental health awareness, social acceptance and inclusiveness,” said Illinois State Fair Manager Rebecca Clark.
Ticket sales for all announced shows will be available at ticketmaster.com starting at 10am Friday morning. Fairgoers are reminded that Ticketmaster is the only authorized ticket broker for the Illinois State Fair. All other websites and offers may be fraudulent and buyers should beware.
Friday, August 12: Sam Hunt with TBD
Tier 3 - $53 / Tier 2 - $58 / Tier 1 - $65 / SRO Track - $65 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $120
Saturday, August 13: Demi Lovato with TBD
Tier 3 - $45 / Tier 2 - $50 / Tier 1 - $57 / SRO Track - $57 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $112
Sunday, August 14: Brooks & Dunn with TBD
Tier 3 - $53 / Tier 2 - $58 / Tier 1 - $65 / SRO Track - $65 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $120
Wednesday, August 17: TLC & Shaggy
Tier 3- $24/ Tier 2- $29/ Tier 1 -$36 / SRO Track - $36 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $91
Thursday, August 18: Jon Pardi with Lainey Wilson and Chapel Hart
Tier 3 - $33 / Tier 2 - $38 / Tier 1 - $45 / SRO Track - $45 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $100
Saturday, August 20: Disturbed with Nita Strauss
Tier 3 - $44 / Tier 2 - $49 / Tier 1 - $56 / SRO Track - $56 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $111
Sunday, August 21: Sammy Hagar & The Circle with TBD
Tier 3 - $43 / Tier 2 - $48 / Tier 1 - $55 / SRO Track - $55 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $110
*A $30 Stage Side Party ticket is offered as an additional upgrade for all paid concerts. All Stage Side Party tickets purchased before July 15 will include a free state fair parking pass for the day of the concert.
The 2022 Illinois State Fair runs from August 11 through August 21, in Springfield.
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.