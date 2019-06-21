DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Six Fair Oaks public housing complex buildings will be demolished next month.
The anticipated demolition start date is July 8.
The Housing Authority of the City of Danville got quotes companies to cap the water and sewer lines in the buildings.
The contract for the work went to Owens Excavating. That work cannot exceed $30,000.
The housing authority will pay the city up to $110,000 for the demolitions.
The demo work is expected to take seven weeks.
Residents received vouchers to help them relocate.