SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Sangamon County Chairwoman for the Democratic Party, Doris Turner, said thousands of dollars worth of Biden-Harris campaign signs have been stolen in Sangamon County.
"We put out almost 800 hundred Biden-Harris yard signs, and I will tell you; I am fielding calls every day saying, 'My sign was stolen. Can you come replace it,'" Turner says? "It's a small thing that has a major impact ... that sign in your yard."
According to Turner, there has been a string of yard sign thefts in the area.
"Last weekend, we had a situation where in a 12 square block radius, around Washington Park area, every single Biden-Harris campaign sign was stolen," Turner said. "Just because you take a sign out of someone's yard, does not impact that person's support of that candidate."
Springfield resident Grace Nanavati said she had four signs stolen from her yard in just a week's time.
"I was furious when the signs were taken, because it was an affront to what we're thinking," Nanavati said. "I don't cast my views on anyone else. It was ours to do."
Chairwoman for the Sangamon County Republican Party, Rosemarie Long, said it's not just the Biden-Harris signs that are being stolen.
"We have had many, many people stopping in saying their signs have been stolen or torn up," Long said. "I have a feeling we've probably had more Trump signs stolen and destroyed than Biden."
Long said this is something she sees happen during every election.
"People do have the right to put a sign in their yard," Long said. "Someone should not be coming on their property, destroying what's on their property."
This year, the large number of sign thefts has caused both parties to call on the community to be good neighbors no matter what side they are on.
"Everyone should be conducting themselves in a manner that shows they are supporting their candidate but they're not infringing on the rights of other people," Turner said.
According to Turner, no police reports have been filed by the Democratic Party, but she did say Ring doorbells have captured some of the activity.
