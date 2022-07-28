MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Democratic candidate for Macon County Sheriff has removed her name from the ballot.
On Thursday, Shannon Gutierrez Seal told WAND News that she will be removing her name from the ballot as candidate for Macon County Sheriff. She said due to an Illinois election law, she is not eligible to be on the November ballot because during the Primary she took a Republican ballot to support a candidate contested race.
Seal said it makes her ineligible to run as the Democratic nominee or as a write-in candidate.
"I’m disappointed, but also very thankful and honored from the outpouring of community support received this past week. I will certainly look for other ways to stay active and serve our community," she said in a statement.
Seal announced her run for Sheriff on Monday.
