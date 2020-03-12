WASHINGTON, DC (WAND) - The upcoming Democratic debate in Phoenix, Arizona has been moved to CNN studios in Washington, DC due to concerns over COVID-19, coronavirus.
The debate is scheduled for Sunday night.
The DNC had already announced there would be no audience at the debate.
CNN and Univision learned Univision anchor and moderator Jorge Ramos was in proximity with someone who was in direct contact with a person who tested positive for coronavirus.
Ramos is in good health and has shown no symptoms, but he has decided not to participate in the debate out of an abundance of caution.