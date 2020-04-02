(WAND) - The Democratic National Convention has been postponed due to the spread of the coronavirus, COVID-19.
The convention was set for July. It has now been delayed until August.
“In our current climate of uncertainty, we believe the smartest approach is to take additional time to monitor how this situation unfolds so we can best position our party for a safe and successful convention,” said DNC Convention Committee CEO Joe Solmonese in a press release.
“I have always believed that American innovation and ingenuity shine brightest during our darkest days, and for that reason, I’m confident our convention planning team and our partners will find a way to deliver a convention in Milwaukee this summer that places our Democratic nominee on the path to victory in November,” he said.
The convention will now be held “the week of August 17,” according to the release.
The Republican National Convention is scheduled to take place between Aug. 24 and Aug. 27.
Joe Biden maintains a commanding lead over Bernie Sanders, securing victories in most of the primaries that have already occurred. Sanders has since given no indication he is ready to drop his bid.