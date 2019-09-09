morrissey park playground

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Demolition starts Monday on the old Morrissey Park playground.

The demolition will make way for a new playground.

The Champaign Park District shared a rendering of the new addition.

The park district will be sharing photos and progress information.

The Champaign Park District Board approved a $43,273.05 bid from All Inclusive Rec out of Farmington, Mo. for the new equipment back in July.

There will be a shad canopy, swings, and play structure.

The park district is having staff handle the installation of the equipment to save tax payer dollars.