CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Demolition starts Monday on the old Morrissey Park playground.
The demolition will make way for a new playground.
The Champaign Park District shared a rendering of the new addition.
The park district will be sharing photos and progress information.
The Champaign Park District Board approved a $43,273.05 bid from All Inclusive Rec out of Farmington, Mo. for the new equipment back in July.
There will be a shad canopy, swings, and play structure.
The park district is having staff handle the installation of the equipment to save tax payer dollars.