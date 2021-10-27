DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Some local power outages were caused as crews worked on demolishing a collapsing building in Decatur.
The old Acme building, located at Wabash Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, started to collapse Tuesday, prompting a warning from authorities for the public to stay away. On Wednesday, crews began work to assess the building and which parts needed to come down.
WAND News caught the moment a wall was brought down on camera. The footage showed power lines shaking next to the structure.
At 4:40 p.m. Wednesday, the Ameren Illinois outage map showed 121 customers in the Decatur area did not have service.
After starting Tuesday, the collapse of the Acme building was a shock to Decatur officials and the owner. However, regular inspections of buildings in the city are not routine.
"We don't go around and do regular inspections of all structures within the city of Decatur. That would be the only real solution that would completely prevent this type of situation," said Jon Kindseth, Decatur's deputy city manager. "But I will say, I mean, even if you went by that building a week ago, it likely didn't look like it would have a failure."
The city also does not have a vacant property registration for buildings such as this one.
Multiple roads are closed in the area as crews work on the building, including Wabash Avenue and MLK, along with Cerro Gordo Street. Kindseth said crews will not know how quickly the road can be reopened until they know how much of it needs to be removed.
