Springfield, Ill (WAND) – State Senate Democrats are pushing forward with an effort to raise the Illinois minimum wage from $8.25 an hour to $15 an hour by 2025.
A draft of the bill (SB 1) was discussed without taking a vote Wednesday at the State Capitol.
The last increase in the minimum wage came in phases from 2006 through 2010. It is expected the legislature will move quickly to try and pass the measure with Democrats controlling the House, Senate and Executive branches. Governor Pritzker has indicated he supports increasing the minimum wage.
The National Federation of Independent Business opposes the increase stating it will drive business out of Illinois to other states.