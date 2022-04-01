Springfield, Ill (WAND) – Democratic state lawmakers are unveiling a package of bills to deal with crime and community issues. A key provision of the measures will be to create a Witness Protection Fund.
If passed the measure will also create a statewide anonymous tip hotline. The Violent Crime Witness Protection Fund would be to encourage a witness to a violent crime to file reports with law enforcement without putting their safety in jeopardy.
The measure, sponsored by Senator Robert Peters, (D) Chicago, would be funded with $20 million for the Witness Protection Fund. Another $1 million will be allocated to the tip hotline.
The legislature is set to adjourn its Spring session April 8th.
