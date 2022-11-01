(WAND WEATHER) - Dense fog has settled in across Central Illinois, leaving everyone with low visibility Tuesday morning.
A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for a significant portion of the WAND viewing area.
A Dense Fog Advisory is often issued when visibility is around ¼ of a mile or less. That is the case for many communities this morning.
A coat may be needed for kids as they head to school, however, it’ll be warm by the afternoon with highs near 70°.
If you’re driving to work, use extreme caution. With low visibility, you want to make sure you leave plenty of room between you and the car ahead of you.
A drier and sunnier weather pattern is expected the rest of the work week and it’s all thanks to a couple areas of high pressure. Highs through Friday will be in the mid-to-lower 70’s.
To stay up to date on your weather, download the WAND Weather App. Anytime an advisory, watch, or warning is issued we'll send a notification directly to your phone to keep you safe.
