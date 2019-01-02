DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A new law requires all students to take their dental exams before May 15.
The previous bill only required kindergarten to sixth grade students to turn in slips to the school providing proof of dental exams. The State of Illinois now wants all children until the ninth grade to be required to show proof earlier.
Students and parents have until May 15 to submit their proof. If it isn't completed by then, the school board is allowed to withhold report cards until those exams are completed or proof is provided that the child will have the exam within 60 days after May 15.
In case someone can't attend the dentist due to a religious matter or personal matter, they can submit a waiver request to the Illinois Department of Public Health. More information can be found at this link.