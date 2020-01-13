SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Gov. JB Pritzker's office said Illinois Department of Agriculture Director John Sullivan stepped down in relation to a 2012 email alleging a rape cover-up in the state.
The email, written by Michael McClain, a former lobbyist and confidante of House Speaker Mike Madigan, was sent to a leader to top officials in former Gov. Pat Quinn's administration. McClain told them he wanted leniency for an employee who faced discipline, saying "he has kept his mouth shut on Jones’ ghost workers, the rape in Champaign and other items" and "he is loyal to the administration".
WBEZ Radio first uncovered the email.
Gov. JB Pritzker, who sent the email to the Office of the Executive Inspector General for investigation, called its contents "horrific". Emily Bittner, director of communications for Pritzker's office, said Sullivan knew about the email after it was sent on July 31, 2012, and "did not handle it appropriately". She claimed he did not tell the inspector general or other authorities.
She added that the governor holds all Illinois employees "to the highest ethical standards", and noted that Pritzker is grateful for Sullivan's service.
“The Governor’s general counsel has shared all of the information she learned from Director Sullivan with the Office of the Executive Inspector General and offered to share this information with all law enforcement agencies looking into this situation," Bittner said. "The administration will continue to assist in the ongoing investigation.”