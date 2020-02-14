IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A man is accused of jumping into a river to escape deputies after stealing a vehicle.
Iroquois County authorities said the pursuit of the vehicle, driven by 39-year-old Jeremiah Smith, started earlier Friday in the city limits of Watseka and ended when he wrecked it on Township Road 165, which is northeast of Watseka. Hoopeston police had notified deputies about the stolen vehicle.
After the crash, deputies said Smith fled from the vehicle and jumped into the Iroquois River. Authorities pulled him from the river and took him to Iroquois Memorial Hospital, where he remained at 4 p.m. Friday.
Smith is charged with unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle, aggravated fleeing and eluding and felony driving with a revoked license.
Watseka police and Illinois State Police assisted the Iroquois County Sheriff Office.
NOTE: WAND-TV will update this story with a mug shot for Smith when he is booked into the county jail.