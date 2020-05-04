CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - One person is dead after a fatal Christian County crash, deputies said.
According to law enforcement, the crash happened on the night of May 2 as a car headed southbound in the area of 1834 N. 800 East Road left the road and hit a tree. One of the passengers, identified as 35-year-old Michelle White of Edinburg, was pronounced dead at 12:35 a.m. on May 3.
White's cause of death was blunt force trauma, deputies said.
The driver and two other passengers went to HSHS St. John's Hospital in Springfield for injury treatment. Their condition is unknown.
Edinburg firefighters and police, the Christian County Sheriff's Office, Dunn's Ambulance and Illinois State Police responded to the scene.
