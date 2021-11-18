DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Deputies said two suspects are behind bars after a stolen car was involved in a cross-county chase.
A pick-up truck was reported as stolen out of Forsyth, according to the Macon County Sheriff's Office, and was found by Warrensburg police. Police then chased the vehicle into Logan County before it came to Decatur.
Spike strips were used to stop the vehicle at about 12:22 p.m. Thursday on Haworth Avenue. Deputies said two suspects got out on foot and were arrested.
Authorities have not released names of the suspects.
