MONTICELLO, Ill. (WAND) - Three buffalo are still loose in Piatt County as of Friday afternoon, law enforcement said in an update.
Most of the buffalo that recently escaped from Lieb Farms in Monticello have been returned to owners. They were roaming the area of Beals Addition.
The buffalo still loose include one adult and two calves.
Authorities said the public should not approach a buffalo if they see one. Spotted buffalo can be reported to the Piatt County Sheriff's Office by calling (217)762-5761.
Buffalo got loose from a farm in Monticello Wednesday morning, and several still have not been caught.
All but four have been found and returned to Lieb Farms.
The buffalo got loose and were roaming the area of Beals Addition. Most have already been found and returned to the farm.
If anyone comes across the buffalo, do not try to approach them.
Call the Piatt County Sheriff's Office and let them know where you see the buffalo so the owner can be contacted.
