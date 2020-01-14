TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Deputies believe alcohol may have been a factor in a Taylorville crash on Sunday.
Deputies were called to the 1300 block of E. Road near 1250 N. Road in Taylorville around 2:30 a.m.
A pickup occupied by Stefan Bedinger, 32 from Taylorville, Eric Burke, 40 from rural Owaneco, Illinois and Curtis Eller, 29, from rural Taylorville had flipped on its top in flooded water just off the roadway. .
Deputies said the roads were icy and snowy at the time of the crash.
All three people were taken to Taylorville Memorial Hospital and then transferred to Springfield Memorial. Burke has been transferred to a hospital in St. Louis in critical condition. Both Bedinger and Eller were treated and released from Springfield Memorial.
Officials are not sure at this time who was driving. They said the three had been at the Funky Monkey Tavern and were heading to Bedinger’s home at the time of the crash.