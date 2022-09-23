URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Deputies arrested a man who allegedly had a pipe bomb in a backpack.
The News-Gazette reported, William D. Meek, 45, was arrested on Wednesday by the Champaign County Sheriff's Office after deputies found what appeared to them to be an explosive device.
According to the department, deputies located Meek in the Ivanhoe Estates Trailer Park on Saturday, Sept. 17 and knew he was wanted on warrants for two methamphetamine possession cases.
On Saturday, the deputies saw him walk away from a pickup truck, which they seized so that they could get a search warrant for it.
Meek appeared in court Monday on his outstanding cases and was released from custody after being told to return to court Sept. 27.
According to the department, when deputies obtained the search warrant for the truck Tuesday they found a backpack that contained a handgun that had been reported stolen to University of Illinois police and a device that appeared to be a pipe bomb.
The East Central Illinois Bomb Squad was called to handle the device. The technicians destroyed it.
On Wednesday, police found were Meek was staying and arrested him on outstanding McLean County traffic warrants as well as for possession of an explosive device and the stolen gun.
Meek was expected to be formally charged Friday.
