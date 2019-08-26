MACON, Ill. (WAND) – A man accused of stealing an AR-15 from a safe in Macon is in custody.
According to deputies, the theft happened on Aug. 12 at an Eckhardt Street address. They said Brylan L. Jones, 19, broke into a home and stole the weapon from the safe, along with 3,000 rounds of live ammunition, a gold-colored ring, high-capacity AR-15 magazines and a rifle case.
Deputies said they found shoe impressions on the damaged safe at the scene, along with a pry bar. On Aug. 22, investigators said they found a loaded AR-15 magazine that Jones left at the home of one of his relatives.
Jones, who is a felon according to court records, was storing the weapon in the basement of a home along Williard Avenue in Decatur, sworn statements said. Police gained permission from the homeowner to search that home, where they said they found the gun and rounds of ammunition under a couch.
The suspect is facing preliminary charges of residential burglary, burglary, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon. His bail is set at $75,000 in Macon County.