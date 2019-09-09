SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – An armed and dangerous suspect accused of involvement in multiple thefts is wanted Monday night.
The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office said it is looking for Christopher Ettress, who is on parole from the Illinois Department of Corrections and wanted on Sangamon County warrants. Ettress stole from vehicles and homes in a series of crimes, they said.
The “plague” of crimes happened between July 1 and Sept. 9, a press release said, with four residential burglaries, four motor vehicle thefts and five burglaries two motor vehicles. Just about all of them involved unlocked doors and/or keys left in cars, deputies said, and happened at night in northwest Sangamon County.
Firearms and other valuables were reported stolen.
Ettress is 5-foot-8 and 200 pounds. If he is spotted, the person who sees him is asked to call 911.
“Please be vigilant in locking your residence and vehicle,” deputies said.