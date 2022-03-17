MENARD COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - An Athens man was arrested on an animal cruelty charge.
Menard County Sheriff's deputies executed an arrest warrant in the 13000 block of Deer Path Lane in rural Athens Wednesday.
S. Patrick Cannedy, 41, was taken into custody. Deputies said he is charged with Aggravated Cruelty to an Animal, a Class 4 Felony.
The department said on February 21, Menard County Animal Control was called to a house in rural Athens to a report of a dog shot with a compound bow. Animal control notified the sheriff's office and requested assistance. Deputies and animal control investigated the matter and learned S. Patrick Cannedy had allegedly shot the dog with the compound bow. The dog owners are nearby neighbors to Cannedy. The dog was reported to be on Cannedy’s property at the time of the incident.
The dog was treated at a local veterinary clinic for injuries sustained from the arrow.
MCSO said this arrest warrant was issued after an investigation by their office, Menard County Animal Control, and the Menard County State’s Attorney’s Office.
WAND is working to learn the details that allegedly led to the arrest.
Cannedy was taken to the Menard County Jail.
