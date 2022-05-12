DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Macon County investigators said a Decatur attempted murder suspect stabbed himself with a screwdriver when authorities found him.
According to the Macon County Sheriff's Office, 49-year-old Corey M. Smith was arrested at about 7:10 p.m. Wednesday at a home in the 1100 block of E. Olive St. With the help of Decatur police, deputies gained entry into the home, where they said they found Smith in the basement.
He did not follow commands or surrender and repeatedly started stabbing at his neck, authorities said. Deputies were able to gain control of him and take him to a Decatur hospital for treatment. Hospital staff described the wounds as superficial.
Smith faces preliminary charges of attempted first degree murder, home invasion, aggravated domestic battery and theft over $500.
On the night of May 5, authorities said Smith stabbed two women, who both suffered puncture wounds to their bodies. Police responded after 8 p.m. to a home in the 2800 block of E. Locust St., where they found the women.
