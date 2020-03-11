MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The baby who deputies said was bruised and burned by a Macon County man will be discharged from the hospital.
In February, Macon County Sheriff's Deputies arrested 31-year-old Seth Nashland for causing serious injuries, including burns and brain injuries, to his infant son.
On Wednesday, he pled not guilty to the charges.
The 2-month-old baby was admitted to the hospital on Feb. 13 and will be released soon, according to the Macon County Sheriff's Department.
They say the baby is well enough to be discharged from the hospital, but will have complications once he's home and throughout his life.
Nashland's will appear before a judge on April 7, for a pre-trial hearing.