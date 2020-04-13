MACOUPIN COUNTY, Ill. — Authorities said they have captured an escaped murder suspect.
Macoupin County deputies said William Kavanaugh escaped the county jail Sunday. According to a press release, Kavanaugh accessed a closet, crawled through the ceiling and out of a second story window.
A video from outside the jail indicated Kavanaugh was headed southbound on foot. It's possible another inmate helped him escape, authorities said.
Deputies said they found him in Shipman late Monday night.
Kavanaugh was one of two people arrested in July 2019 and charged in connection with a 2015 murder in Macoupin County, according to KSDK-TV.
Chancey Hutson and William Kavanaugh were charged in the death of Cody Adams.
Police said on New Year’s Day in 2015, Hutson and Kavanaugh went to Adams’ home in Woodburn, Illinois, intending to rob him. During a struggle, Adams was shot and died a short time later, police said.