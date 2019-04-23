SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Two people are in the hospital after a crash that deputies say was linked to a drug investigation.
At 2:24 p.m. Tuesday, deputies say the Sangamon County Sheriff’s DIRT (Drug Interdiction and Response) Team tried to stop a suspect vehicle at the Manor Avenue and Livingston Street intersection. That car would not pull over and drove away at a high speed, according to a press release.
Deputies say the suspect vehicle was then involved in a two-vehicle crash at Dirksen Parkway and South Grand Avenue. The two people in it, identified in the release as 21-year-old woman Zariah C. R. Poe and 26-year-old man Andy Broyles, went to Memorial Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. Both people are from Springfield.
A 74-year-old man driving the second car refused medical treatment at the scene.
The Sangamon County State’s Attorney’s office will receive reports from the drug and crash investigations. The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.