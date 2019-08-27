SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – A chase happened Tuesday night after a woman in a car called authorities, deputies said.
She was with a group of friends that was intoxicated in the Macon area, authorities said. They said the Macon County Sheriff's Office was notified at about 6:11 p.m. about the situation and units responded after she told them she could be in danger.
Deputies said the woman was fearful for her safety because of the way the friends were driving and told authorities they might have a gun to get law enforcement to respond faster. She initially told law enforcement she didn’t know the people she was with, deputies said, and later changed her story.
When deputies responded, they said they got an alert from the woman’s phone that the car was in Shelby County. They notified the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, which began a chase.
Deputies said Shelby County officials learned the woman had been dropped off at a family member’s residence.
The driver of that vehicle had not been located as of 9:40 p.m.