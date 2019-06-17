OREANA, Ill. (WAND) - Deputies say they found nearly a half-pound of marijuana in a suspect's backpack.
Deputies arrested Justin S. Renvick, 32, after 5 p.m. Sunday in Oreana. They say they were called to the scene to investigate a check the welfare report and found Renvick sitting on the ground on the east side of a house in the 200 block of W. Bower St.
A glass pipe could be seen in Renvick's front left pocket, deputies say, which he admitted was for smoking "pot". Sworn statements say deputies searched a backpack Renvick had with him and found just under a half-pound of marijuana in it.
Renvick faces charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of cannabis. His bond is set at $3,000 in Macon County.