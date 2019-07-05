DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Deputies say they found cocaine and a loaded gun on a man where they served a search warrant.
The Macon County Sheriff’s Office Special Response team and Decatur Street Crimes Unit served the warrant at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in a home at 631 S. Jackson St. According to deputies, they found Demante C. Dawson, 25, in the front yard with a key to the front door in his pocket.
Sworn statements say a search of the home revealed over 3 ounces of cocaine packaged in different bags, a digital scale and a loaded Smith and Wesson .357 magnum handgun.
Dawson is a felon with a past conviction for unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
He faces charges of manufacture/delivery of cocaine and possession of a weapon by a felon. His bail is set at $125,000 in Macon County.