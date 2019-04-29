SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – A stolen gun and crack cocaine were found when law enforcement executed a search warrant, deputies say.
A press release says the warrant was served on April 24 at 1617 N. 30th St. in Springfield, which is the home of 55-year-old Curtis Robinson. Deputies say they found 10 grams of crack cocaine, a stolen Glock .45 gun and $934 in cash.
The Sangamon County DIRT team arrested Robinson. He’s charged with possession of a controlled substance, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a weapon by a felon, possession of a stolen firearm and being an armed habitual criminal.
Robinson remains in custody Monday in the Sangamon County Jail.