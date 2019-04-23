DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – A driver who deputies say overdosed at the wheel had to be airlifted from a crash scene.
A Facebook post from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office details the crash, which it says happened outside of the sheriff’s house Tuesday in the Arcola area. Deputies say the sheriff was outside when the crash happened and watched it occur.
Investigators believe the driver overdosed and loss control before crashing. Pictures show a car that landed upside-down with tree branches on top of it. It appears that the car took heavy damage in the crash.
The driver wasn’t breathing, deputies say, and received CPR treatment from Arcola police. Responders also gave the driver two doses of Narcan, which helped them get a pulse back and breathe.
The driver was airlifted to Carle Foundation Hospital, while an ambulance took the passenger from the scene. Information on their condition is unknown Tuesday evening.
“The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office would like to recognize the quick response of the Arcola Police Department, Arcola Fire Department, Shrader’s Ambulance, and Oakland Ambulance,” the Facebook post said. “This crash is still currently under investigation.”