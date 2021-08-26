EDGAR COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A driver who nearly collided with an Edgar County deputy's vehicle has been cited, authorities said.
The Edgar County Sheriff's Office said the driver was distracted. No injuries were reported.
Damaged to the squad car was minimal.
Authorities did not say in a Facebook post where this occurred.
Illinois State Police were involved in a response to the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.