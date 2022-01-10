IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A 72-year-old man is dead after driving into the back of a house in Iroquois County, deputies said.
The Iroquois County Sheriff's Office said it received a 911 call at about 10:10 p.m. Sunday from a homeowner on County Road 2000 East in rural Belmont Township about a person driving into the back of their house. Authorities responded and found the vehicle driver to be deceased.
The person was identified as Michael J. Miner of Watseka. He was the only person in the vehicle.
The crash cause is under investigation by the sheriff's office and Iroquois County Coroner's Office.
