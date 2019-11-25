MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A head-on crash involving two vehicles drew a response from Macon County deputies Monday.
The crash happened at Route 121 and McDonald Road, which is in the area Hervey City. Deputies said one of the drivers drifted across Route 121 and hit the other driver's vehicle, which was on the same road and headed in the opposite direction.
When deputies responded to the scene at 3:43 p.m., both vehicles had extensive front-end damage.
The two drivers involved in the crash were responsive when deputies got to the scene, authorities said. The Decatur Ambulance Service took them to Decatur Memorial Hospital, where they still were after 7:20 p.m. Monday and receiving treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.
The victims included a 73-year-old man from Sullivan and a 58-year-old man from Moweaqua. They were the only people in either vehicle.
Decatur police conducted the on-scene investigation, deputies said, as the Macon County Sheriff's Office did not have reconstruction officials available at the time.