MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A driver involved in a Sunday crash died from a medical condition, authorities said.
Deputies responded at 7:35 p.m. Sunday to the intersection of Illinois Route 121 and Kenney Road. A single-vehicle crash had occurred in this area.
The driver, a 56-year-old person, was the only person in the vehicle. Deputies said they determined the medical condition was the cause of death and not the crash.
