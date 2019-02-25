ARGENTA, Ill. (WAND) – A woman who planned to deal K2 in central Illinois is behind bars, police say.
A detective says they stopped Tiffany Rogers, 32, on Feb. 19 at Argenta Road and Jordan Road in the town of Argenta. Sworn statements say Rogers entered the area after traveling on I-72 westbound and getting off the interstate at an exit.
A K-9 officer alerted to the scent of drugs in the Jeep Grand Cherokee Rogers was driving. Deputies say a search of the car revealed nearly 3 pounds of suspected K2 in zip-lock bags, which were stored inside of a black garbage bag, along with other packaging materials, digital scales, and more small bags of K2.
Deputies say Rogers admitted to picking up the bags of drugs in Fayetteville, N.C., and Baltimore before driving through Indiana and arriving in Illinois. Rogers told investigators she planned to sell the drugs in Decatur, Springfield and Bloomington, according to statements.
Rogers is charged with controlled substance trafficking and possession with intent to deliver over 200 grams of a Schedule 1 narcotic. Her bond is set at $100,000 in Macon County.