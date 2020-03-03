DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Suspects stole equipment worth over $30,000 in a Decatur burglary, deputies said.
Three people are behind bars in connection to the alleged crime, which Macon County authorities said occurred in the 200 block of N. Camp St. in Decatur. When deputies responded after 2:45 a.m. Monday, the homeowner said a Zero Turn Lawn Mower, two 4-wheelers, a motorcycle, tools, toolboxes and other miscellaneous items were taken.
Deputies said they found the lawn mower in a next-door neighbor’s yard, located at 7825 W. William St. They said a stolen 4-wheeler could be seen when they looked through the window of the garage.
According to sworn statements, 53-year-old Michael Whitacre opened the door of the William Street home and let deputies in. Authorities said they found 27-year-old Kasey B. Cantrell and 32-year-old Ryan D. Cantrell asleep in the living room, and a search of the house revealed other stolen items.
The Camp Street homeowner then arrived at the scene and located more stolen items, including items found in Whitacre’s car, per statements. The documents added Whitacre admitted to knowing the items that came from the Camp Street home were stolen.
All three suspects face preliminary charges of residential burglary in Macon County. Whitacre’s bail is set at $10,000, Kasey Cantrell’s is $20,000 and Ryan Cantrell is held on bail set at $50,000.