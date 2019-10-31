DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Nasty weather means nasty driving conditions.
And with trick-or-treating coming up Thursday night — or later pending postponements in some communities — and holiday travel right around the corner, deputies are reminding people to take it easy on the roads.
The Federal Highway Administration says bad weather causes more than one million crashes each year — 5376 of them deadly.
Bad weather can range from thunderstorms to snow to just light rain that makes the roads slick. With winter snow soon on the way, the number of crashes will only go up.
"It kind of goes in cycles," said Lt. Jeff Scheibly with the Macon County Sheriff's Office. "This time of year, we start to see our crashes occurring a little more frequently for a variety of reasons."
One of those reasons: less daylight. Drivers struggle to see hazards on darker roads.
Scheibly says first responders take extra precautions to drive slower and safer on the roads this time of year — and other drivers should too.