BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. (WAND) – Deputies say a Florida woman was swinging a machete around, then pooped in a squad car after her arrest.
WBBH reports it happened in Bonita Springs, Fla., on Monday. An arrest report from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office says 43-year-old Tracy Denise George-Sirleaf was acting erratic at the Jean Nicole Hair Salon. At about 5:30 p.m., deputies say she left and went to the parking lot, then threw herself at the glass front of the business.
At that point, deputies say she came back from her car with a machete and started swinging it. She at first moved toward the salon, causing people inside of it to fear they could be harmed, then turned to the salon owner’s truck and acted like she might hit it. There were two Labrador retrievers in that vehicle.
The salon owner had locked the door of the store. The people inside called 9-1-1 as they watched and waited.
The report says law enforcement came to the scene and ordered George-Sirleaf to drop the machete, which she eventually did. She was placed under arrest and taken to a squad car, in which deputies say she pooped. Authorities took her to the Lee County Jail.
The suspect is facing two assault on a person 65 years or older charges. She is scheduled for trial on April 15.