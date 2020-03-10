DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A fourth person is behind bars in connection to the alleged theft of equipment from a Decatur home.
Deputies had already arrested 53-year-old Michael L. Whitacre, 32-year-old Ryan D. Cantrell and 27-year-old Kasey B. Cantrell. Each suspect was accused of having a role in the theft, which deputies said happened after 2 a.m. on March 2 at an address in the 200 block of N. Camp St.
Over $30,000 worth of equipment was taken in the burglary, per sworn statements.
Deputies said the stolen property included a Zero Turn Lawn Mower, two 4-wheelers, a motorcycle, tools, toolboxes and other items.
A search by Macon County authorities led them to the next-door address at 7825 W. William St., where deputies said they could see a stolen 4-wheeler from looking through the garage window. Statements said authorities later learned Graham E. Carr, 32, had stolen a 4-wheeler.
At the William Street address, the documents said deputies recovered a receipt for a Decatur pawn shop that was addressed to Carr. They said it was on top of fresh tire marks left by the stolen riding lawn mower.
Authorities arrested Carr after 7 p.m. Monday. He’s facing a preliminary count of residential burglary and his bail is set at $30,000 in Macon County.