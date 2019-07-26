CLINTON, Ill. (WAND) – Four suspects accused of stealing from a property in rural Clinton are behind bars.
Deputies said the theft happened at a residence in the 12000 block of Middle Creek Road. The DeWitt County Sheriff’s Office took a burglary report Thursday from a resident after they said over 30 items, including ATVs, scooters, tools and other things were taken.
At 3:25 a.m. Friday, deputies said they heard from a Middle Creek Road neighbor who was watching their home security system as another burglary happened at the same address. They gave a vehicle description, and deputies said they stopped the suspect vehicle and found a motorcycle was taken.
A press release said deputies arrested 33-year-old Richard J. Memmott, 32-year-old Nicole D. Moore and 29-year-old Ashley E. Barry, all of whom are from Clinton, and Kenney man Robert N. Moore, 27. Each suspect is in the DeWitt County Jail.
Search warrants executed by the DeWitt County Sheriff’s Office and Illinois State Police Task Force 6 at an Airport Road property in Clinton led to the recovery of all items taken from the Middle Creek Road address, the release said. Other suspected stolen items were found.
Anyone with information is asked to call the DeWitt County Sheriff’s Office at (217)935-3196 or DeWitt County Crime Stoppers at (217)935-9438.