TAMPA, Fla. (WAND) – Men accused of stealing boxes of tequila from a stolen semi-truck are behind bars in Florida.
The semi-truck driver had stopped for dinner in Tampa Monday morning and found his semi-trailer missing. Deputies say they were able to track down the vehicle on the same day and arrested four men, including Vidal Estrada, Lemuel Escobar, Humberto Ramirez and Alberto Obaya. There were 966 cases in the truck and the drinks had a value of $507,105 in total, according to NBC News.
Deputies say the men had moved 20 cases to a box truck before law enforcement caught up with them. Each of the cases had Patron Tequila in them.
The suspects are charged with grand theft, burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and resisting an officer without violence. Obaya faces another possession of a controlled substance charge.
Court appearances for each suspect are happening Tuesday.